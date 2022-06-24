Several South Arkansas locations will receive 2023 County Courthouse Restoration and Historic Preservation Restoration Grants.
Between the two grant categories, a total of nearly $3 million will be awarded to 41 grant recipients, the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (AHPP) announced.
In existence since 1988, the County Courthouse Restoration Grant Program encourages and promotes the preservation and continued use of Arkansas’s historic courthouses by providing financial assistance for repair and rehabilitation work.
The program is funded by a grant to the AHPP by the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council using Arkansas Real Estate Transfer Tax funds.
County Courthouse Restoration Grants are awarded annually. Since its inception, the program has provided $28 million in grants for rehabilitation work to 79 courthouses and annexes in 64 counties.
This year $2,227,946.00 in grant funding was awarded to 25 grant applicants. South Arkansas courthouse grant recipients, proposed projects and award amounts are:
Bradley County, Warren, clock tower, second floor and interior plaster repairs, $64,175.
Calhoun County, Hampton, window repair/painting and roof repair, $120,500.
Cleveland County, Rison, masonry wall restoration, $76,830.00
Dallas County, Fordyce, repair cornice/coping/paint and replace shingle roofing, $92,500.
Miller County, Texarkana, masonry restoration, $182,184.
Ouachita County, Camden, limestone entrance/clock repair and masonry cleaning/restoration, $62,175.
Union County, El Dorado, column in antis bearing shelf cleaning/tuckpointing and atrium roof replacement, $147,200.
The Historic Preservation and Restoration Grant Program encourages and promotes preservation of Arkansas’s historic resources by providing financial assistance for restoration of historic properties. The program is funded by proceeds from the Arkansas Real Estate Transfer Tax. The program has provided $12 million through grants to 277 properties since its inception in 1996.
This year $755,662.00 in grant funding was awarded to 16 applicants. South Arkansas Historic Preservation and Restoration Grant recipients, proposed projects and award amounts are:
Drew County, Jerome, Drew County Historical Society and Museum, Jerome School, roof, masonry wall and window repair, paint doors and windows, install three doors, $44,316.
Union County, El Dorado, City of El Dorado, Goodwin Field Administration Building, building envelope stabilization, $84,320.
Union County, El Dorado, South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, John Newton House, ADA accessible restroom, roof repair, wall/floor gap, handrail and siding repair, $45,267.