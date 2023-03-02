South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 28, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Ouachita
Anthony Dewayne Walker, 605 Lear Ave., Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed February 21.
Daryl Duane Rogers, 661 Columbia Road 66, Stephens; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed February 21.
Shelba M. McCoy, 957 McCullough Street, Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed February 22.
Union
Bobby Joe Burns, III and Rebecca Anne Burns, 1408 Line Drive, Smackover; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed February 23.