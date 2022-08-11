The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Brazil of Javelin missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of up to $74 million.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale on Wednesday.
General Dynamics-OTS Camden Operations loads, assembles and packs Javelin warheads.
Brazil has requested to buy up to 222 Javelin missiles, FGM-148; and 33 Javelin Command Launch Units (CLU). Also included are Enhanced Producibility Basic Skills Trainers; missile simulation rounds; Security Assistance Management Directorate technical assistance; Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions Project Office technical assistance; other associated equipment and services; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The estimated total cost is up to $74 million.
The proposed sale will improve the Brazilian Army’s capability to meet future threats by increasing their antiarmor capacity. Brazil will have no difficulty absorbing these weapons into its armed forces.
The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.
The prime contractors will be Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture, Orlando, FL, and Tucson, AZ. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.