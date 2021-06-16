Raytheon Co. Missile Systems of Tucson has been awarded three contract modifications to make additional Excalibur 155 mm Ib projectiles for The Netherlands, India and Spain.
Raytheon’s East Camden plant will be among 23 company facilities in the United States, United Kingdom and Sweden where the work will be performed.
The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, NJ awarded the contract changes for $20,309,493 in foreign military sales to The Netherlands, due by April 30, 2023; $9,173,935 for sales to India, due by June 30, 2023; and $9,145,220 for sales to Spain, due by February 22, 2023.
The Excalibur lb is a mass produced, guided artillery shell that uses GPS technology for precise targeting. It is used by several Western militaries in artillery and howitzer systems, including the American M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer.