The United States plans to sell $2.245 billion in South Arkansas-made military equipment to the United Arab Emirates.
An announcement from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) System Missiles, THAAD Fire Control and Communication Stations, and related equipment.
The UAE wants to buy 96 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile rounds; two THAAD Launch Control Stations (LCS); and two THAAD Tactical Operations Stations (TOS).
Also included are repair and return, system integration and checkout, and spare and repair parts; support and testing equipment; publications and technical documentation; construction activities; encryption devices; secure communication equipment; other required COMSEC equipment; and other related elements of logistical and program support.
Lockheed Martin is the principal contractor for the THAAD system. THAAD launchers and other hardware for the system are built by the company and subcontractors in Camden.
The DSCA said in a statement that the proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important regional partner. The UAE is a vital U.S. partner for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.
The proposed sale will improve the UAE’s ability to meet current and future ballistic missile threats in the region, and reduce dependence on U.S. forces. The UAE will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces, as it currently employs the THAAD system.
The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.
Federal law requires notice of the potential sale.