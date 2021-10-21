Two South Arkansas well completions and four workovers were reported last week to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission, all but one taking place in Columbia County.
COMPLETIONS
Betsy Production Company of Magnolia reported that the Miller No. 2 was a dry hole on October 1. It was drilled 1,206 feet FNL and 2,504 feet FEL in Section 7-16S-18W in the Slone Creek Field of Columbia County. It was drilled to 6,700 feet.
Arklatx Operating Company of Smackover completed the Sid Umsted No. 15, 837 feet FWL and 876 feet FNL in Section 32-15S-15W in the Smackover Field of Ouachita County. Total depth was to 2,727 feet in the Nacatoch Zone, with perforations between 1,995 and 1,997 feet. Daily production is 4 barrels. Work was finished August 30.
WORKOVERS
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia finished workovers in four wells in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. All were drilled into the Cotton Valley Zone.
The Willis “A” No. 9 is in Section 19-18S-21W. It was drilled to 8,765 feet, with perforations between 6,709 and 8,724 feet. Daily production is 2.3 barrels and 4 mcf. Work was finished September 28.
The Snider-Wise “A” No. 1 is in Section 20-18S-21W. Depth was 7,416, with perforations between 6,947 and 7,346 feet. Daily production is 1.7 barrels. Work was finished September 22.
The Snider-Wise “A” No. 4 is in Section 20-18S-21W. It was drilled to 8,670 feet with perforations between 6,551 and 8,627 feet. Daily production was 1.7 barrels. Work was finished September 21.
The Souter-Whitlow No. 9 is in Section 21-18S-21W and was drilled to 8,760 feet, with perforations between 6,537 and 8,680 feet. Daily production is 22.9 mcf. Work was finished September 28.