The Secretary of State has listed recent business incorportions.

South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:

Columbia

APRN Contracting, LLC, Andrew Woolfley, 450 Columbia Road 140, Waldo filed 9/21/22.

Barbara Ann Sons Transportation Inc., Cory Donrickus Briggs Sr., 512 W. Simmons, Waldo filed 9/27/22.

Ouachita

JMR Properties Sa LLC, Jane Marie Reeves, 100 Ouachita 4, Camden filed 9/21/22.

Bush Carrier Logistics LLC, Semeka Bush, 671 Texas St., Camden filed 9/23/22.

Goddess Inspire Limited Liability Company, Brittany Thrower, 148 Ouachita Road 269, Bearden filed 9/23/22.

Think On These Things Ministry, Inc., Deborah Porchia, 2945 Bowie Ave., Camden filed 9/27/22.

Union

Webb Estates, LLC, Magen Webb, 181 Rushwood Road, El Dorado filed 9/22/22.

Final Lap Transportation LLC, Fabian Johnson, 210 Tanglewood Drive, El Dorado filed

9/26/22.

The B Hive, LLC, Belinda Boone, 2406 Lakeland, El Dorado filed 9/26/22.

John Sinclair Music, LLC, John Sinclair, 400 E 14th St., El Dorado filed 9/27/22.

