South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:
Columbia
APRN Contracting, LLC, Andrew Woolfley, 450 Columbia Road 140, Waldo filed 9/21/22.
Barbara Ann Sons Transportation Inc., Cory Donrickus Briggs Sr., 512 W. Simmons, Waldo filed 9/27/22.
Ouachita
JMR Properties Sa LLC, Jane Marie Reeves, 100 Ouachita 4, Camden filed 9/21/22.
Bush Carrier Logistics LLC, Semeka Bush, 671 Texas St., Camden filed 9/23/22.
Goddess Inspire Limited Liability Company, Brittany Thrower, 148 Ouachita Road 269, Bearden filed 9/23/22.
Think On These Things Ministry, Inc., Deborah Porchia, 2945 Bowie Ave., Camden filed 9/27/22.
Union
Webb Estates, LLC, Magen Webb, 181 Rushwood Road, El Dorado filed 9/22/22.
Final Lap Transportation LLC, Fabian Johnson, 210 Tanglewood Drive, El Dorado filed
9/26/22.
The B Hive, LLC, Belinda Boone, 2406 Lakeland, El Dorado filed 9/26/22.
John Sinclair Music, LLC, John Sinclair, 400 E 14th St., El Dorado filed 9/27/22.