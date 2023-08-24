Recent South Arkansas bankruptcies by county through Tuesday, August 22, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Patrick Todd Wilson Jr., 503 E. Simmons Street, Waldo; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 21.
Ouachita
Jackie Denese Ross, 539 Maple St, Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed August 16.
Keaton W. Shelton, 261 Fairview Road, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 21.
Bethany Betts, 261 Fairview Road, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 21.
Union
Michael E. Gipson, 276 Union Road 715, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 17.
James Roger Dorcy and Tasha Nicole Dorcy, 627 Garland Ave., El Dorado; Chapter 7.