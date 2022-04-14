A Camden man was killed Monday in a one-vehicle wreck at 690 Lincoln Drive in Camden.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Earnest Lewis, 48, was driving a 2005 model Cadillac north on Lincoln Drive when the vehicle veered to the left side of the road and struck a fence.
Lewis was taken to Ouachita County Medical Center, where he died.
The wreck happened about 12:02 p.m.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Officer John Voss of the Camden Police Department investigated the wreck.