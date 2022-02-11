A Bearden woman died and a Magnolia woman was injured about 9:13 a.m. Friday when their vehicles collided on U.S. 79 in Bearden.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Sharon Garlington, 67, of Bearden was driving a 2019 Nissan north on Ouachita 203 – the extension of North Cedar Street in Bearden – when she failed to yield the right of way as she entered the divided highway.
Garlington’s car was struck on the driver’s side by a 2018 Kia driven by Constance Mancil, 28, of Magnolia. Both vehicles left the roadway after impact.
Garlington was killed. Mancil was taken to Ouachita County Medical Center.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Senior Cpl. Richard Warren investigated the wreck.