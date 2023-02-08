The State Department has approved the possible sale of $10 billion in South Arkansas-made military hardware to Poland.
Congress was notified Tuesday that Poland, which borders Ukraine, Belarus and Lithuania, wants M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and related equipment.
Poland has requested to buy 18 HIMARS launchers; 468 HIMARS Launcher Loader Module kits; 45 M57 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS); 461 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Alternative Warhead (GMLRS-AW) pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS); 521 M31A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Unitary (GMLRS-U) pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS); and 532 XM403 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Extended Range Alternative Warhead (GMLRS-ER AW) pods.
The HIMARS chassis and launcher, along with Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets and associated equipment, are produced in Camden.
Also included are Low Cost Reduced Range Practice Rockets; support equipment; communications equipment; spare and repair parts; test sets; batteries; laptop computers; publications and technical data; facility design; personnel training and equipment; systems integration support; Quality Assurance Teams and a Technical Assistance Fielding Team; United States Government and contractor engineering and logistics personnel services; training; sensors; and other related elements of logistics and program support.
The total estimated cost is $10 billion.
The State Department certified that the sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.
The proposed sale will improve Poland’s military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies. Poland intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats.
Poland will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces, the State Department said.
The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin, Grand Prairie, TX. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.