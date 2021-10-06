Southern Arkansas University Tech has released more information on its plans for a recent $1,495,154 grant award from the United States Department of Labor and the Delta Regional Authority.
The new award is the second Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities grant SAU Tech has received in the last few years. In Round 2, the College was awarded a grant to expand the healthcare training opportunities for the Delta counties in SAU Tech’s service area. The project includes developing partnerships, new healthcare programs, and serving healthcare students with added supports.
The WORC grant awarded on September 28 provides funds to create an Aerospace Defense Manufacturing Center of Excellence that will provide the following activities:
-- Deliver training to 600 participants (entrants into the workforce, dislocated workers, and incumbent workers) in the Delta Regional Authority counties of Bradley, Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Ouachita, and Union counties in South Arkansas.
-- Develop and grow new and current partnerships with Highland Park Industries-Aerojet Rocketdyne, Lockheed Martin, Armtec Defense Technologies, General Dynamics, Raytheon, Spectra Technologies and Arkansas Workforce Services, the Arkansas Office of Skills Development, The Ouachita Partnership for Economic Development, SAU Tech Adult Education, and SAU Tech Career Academy Program.
-- Update and renovation of dedicated training space on SAU Tech’s main campus inside the Highland Industrial Park, creating a unique Center for customized training, pre-employment training, and industry-delivered training for years to come.
The grant project is located under the College’s Division of Workforce Training under the supervision of Director Randy Harper and Assistant Director, Karmen House. The project started October 1 with notification of all partner industries involved in the delivery of the project.