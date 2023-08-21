Recent reports made to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission regarding oil, gas and brine production:
Drilling Permits
Arklatx Operating Company is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for five wells in the Smackover Field in Union and Ouachita counties. All wells will have a depth of 2,800 feet in the Tokio Zone and the permits were issued on August 1. The wells:
Palm No. 25, 2,806 feet FSL and 788 feet FWL in Section 3-16S-15W, Union County.
Sid No. 11, 1,415 feet FNL and 2,026 feet FWL in Section 32-15S-15W, Ouachita County.
Haynes No. 14, 2,852 feet FNL and 650 feet FEL in Section 4-16S-15W, Union County.
Graves No. 14, 2,360 feet FSL and 1,720 feet FEL in Section 3-16S-15W, Union County.
Lyle No. 16, 667 feet FSL and 234 feet FWL in Section 3-16S-15W, Union County.
Quanico Oil and Gas of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drill is the contractor for the Terrell A No. 2, 939 feet FSL and 1,838 feet FEL in Section 22-18S-14W in the Olin Forest North Field of Union County. Total depth will be to 5,100 feet in the Travis Peak Zone. Work started July 17.
Jerry Langley Oil Company is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Equus Alliance Neeley No. 1-36, 724 FNL and 1,997 FWL in Section 36-12S-18W in a wildcat field in Ouachita County. Permit depth is to 3,500 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work began August 15.
Completions
Betsy Production Company of Magnolia reported that the McDonald Family Trust No. 1 was a dry hole. It was drilled in Section 7-15S-24W in the Midway West Field of Lafayette County. Total depth was to 7,000 feet. Work was finished July 14.
Workovers
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia has completed the workover of the DMCVU No. 68 in Section 14-18S-22W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field. Total depth was to 8,735 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone, with perforations between 6,622 and 8,692 feet. Daily production is 8.4 barrels and 28 mcf. Work was finished July 26.
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia has completed the workover of the DMCVU No. 38 in Section 14-18S-23W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field. Total depth was to 8,805 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone, with perforations between 6,710 and 8,630 feet. Daily production is 6.7 barrels and 42 mcf. Work was finished on July 20.
Jerry Langley Oil Company has completed the workovers of two wells in the Smackover Field of Ouachita County. No production was reported. The wells were:
Flannigan No. 4, Section 6-16S-15W, total depth of 2,479 feet, completed June 4.
F.A. Laney No. 15, Section 31-15S-15W, total depth to 2,554, completed June 20.
Lanxess Corporation finished the workover of Saltwater Disposal Well 17M in Section 32-16S-17W in the Sandy Creek Field of Union County. The well was drilled into the Smackover Zone with perforations between 7,126 and 7,360 feet. Work was finished July 21.
Mission Creek Operating Company has finished the workover of the Brewer-Warnock No. 9 in Section 15-18S-21W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in Columbia County. Total depth was to 6,530 feet in the Rodessa Zone. Daily production was 1.7 barrels and 1 mcf. Work was finished July 14.
Dews Production of Mount Holly has reentered the Denny No. 2 in Section 32-19S-17W in the Stateline West Field of Union County. Total depth was to 9,075 feet in the Smackover Zone, with perforations between 9,020 and 9,022 feet. Daily production is 10 barrels and 50 mcf. Work was finished April 18.
Mission Creek Operating finished the workover of the Snider Estate No. 4, Section 21-18S-21W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 8,670 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone with perforations between 6,637 and 8,580 feet. Daily production is 5 barrels and 15 mcf. Work was finished June 27.
Recompletions
Mission Creek Operating Company has recompleted the Franks-Norwood No. 5, Section 16-18S-21W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in Columbia County. Total depth was to 6,710 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone, with perforations between 6,024 and 6,028 feet. Daily production is 6,024 and 6,028 feet. Daily production is 6.7 barrels and 2.8 mcf. Work was finished July 13.
Mission Creek Operating Company was unsuccessful in the recompletion of the Phillips-Caldwell No. 1, Section 18-18S-21W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field. Total depth was to 6,670 feet. Work ended June 30.