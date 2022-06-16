South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, June 14, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Therese McShall Davis, 542 Ruth, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 6.
Luna Alice Bartushock, A/K/A Alice T. Bartushock, 1106 Joy, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 6.
James Harold Murphy, 2731 Columbia Road 9 South, Emerson; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 8.
Nevada
Phillip Heard, 1074 Highway 53, Prescott; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 14.
Ouachita
Cedric Wayne Wade, 716 Lucas Lane, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 13.
James Robert Purifoy, 2877 Highway 79N, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 14.
Union
Cleothis Jamerson Jr., 516 S. Parkway Drive, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 7.
Ann Morales, P.O. Box 21, Calion; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 13.