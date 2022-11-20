A Camden man died about 2:50 a.m. Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck on the west side of Stephens.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jacob Marks, 20, of Camden was driving a 2002 Chevrolet northbound on U.S. 79. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment at Tidwell Street.
Marks died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Shabby C. Moore investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.