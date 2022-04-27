Producers have furnished the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission with recent activity reports.
DRILLING PERMITS
LBOC, LLC is the operator and Sewell Drilling in the contactor for the James “B” No. 8, 1,409 feet FNL and 2,100 feet FWL in Section 6-16S-15W in the Smackover Field of Union County. Permit depth is to 2,700 feet in the Blossom Zone. The start date was March 30.
Albemarle Corporation is the operator and Patterson Drilling is the contractor for the Albemarle Brine Injection Well 643 No. 2, surface hole location 2,025 feet FSL and 233 feet FEL in Section 8-17S-21W, with a proposed bottom hole location 1,538 feet FSL and 1,208 feet FWL in Section 10-17S-21W in the Kilgore Lodge Field of Columbia County. Total vertical depth is 8,250, with measured depth of 12,714 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work started March 31.
Four R Operating Company of Smackover is the operator and Fran Drilling Company is the contractor for the renewal of the Franks No. 1, 1,321 feet FWL and 900 feet FNL in Section 18-18S-21W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 5,300 feet in the Pettet Zone. Work started April 1.
WELL COMPLETIONS
Weiser-Brown Operating Company of Magnolia has completed the Rodgers 10 No. 1, 1,039 feet FWL and 1,000 feet FSL in Section 10-20S-28W in the Rodessa Field of Miller County. Total depth was to 6,300 feet with perforations between 5,934 and 5,938 feet in the Hill Sand Zone. Daily production is 49 barrels. Work was finished March 24.
WORKOVERS
ArkLaTex Operating Company finished the workover of the Anda No. 41, Section 9-16S-15W in the Smackover Field of Union County. The Nacatoch Zone was perforated between 1,974.5 feet and 1,980 feet. Daily production is 1 barrel. Work was finished March 19.
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia finished the workovers of three wells in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County with perforations in the Cotton Valley Zone. The Franks-Warnock No. 5 is in Section 15-18S-21W and was drilled to 8,800 feet. Perforations were between 6,679 and 8,606 feet. Daily production is 16.7 barrels and 15.8 mcf. Work was finished March 7. The Phillips-Williamson No. 4 is in Section 19-18S-21W. Total depth was 8,690 feet with perforations between 6,637 and 8,553 feet. Daily production is 6.6 barrels and 10 mcf. Work was finished March 10. The Clayton Franks No. 3 is in Section 21-18S-21W. It was drilled to 8,515 feet with perforations between 6,922 and 8,409 feet. Daily production is 2.31 barrels and 14.32 mcf. Work was finished March 15.
Lanxess Corporation has finished the workover of its Brine Supply Well 10-M in Section 32-17S-17W in the Marysville Field of Union. Perforations were between 7,620 and 7,918 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work was finished March 10.
ArkLaTex Operating Company finished the workover of the Hatifield “A” No. 17 in Section 7-16S-15W in the Smackover Field of Union County. Depth was to 2,500 feet with perforations between 2,415 and 2,429 feet in the Graves Zone. Work was finished February 7.
RECOMPLETIONS
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia recompleted four wells in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. The Snider-Wise “A” No. 1 is in section 20-18S-21W. it was drilled to 6,910 feet. Perforations were between 5,975 and 6,003 feet in the Travis Peak Zone. Daily production is 8.4 barrels. Work was finished March 11. The Smith-Souter No. 5 is in Section 21-18S-21W. It was drilled to 6,450 in the Travis Peak Zone with perforations between 5,950 and 5,977 feet. Daily production is 25 barrels and 32 mcf. Work was finished March 1. The Smith-Souter No. 6 in in Section 21-18S-21W. It wsa drilled to 6,250 feet with perforations between 6,006 and 6,012 feet in the Travis Peak Zone. Production is 39.97 barrels and 17 mcf. Work was finished March 11. The Brewer-Warnock No. 9 is in section 15-18S-21W. It was drilled to 6,530 feet in the Rodessa Zone, with perforations between 4,651 and 4,656 feet. Daily production is 43.6 barrels and 10 mcf. Work was finished March 14.
ArkLaTex Operating Company recompleted the Murphy-Hardy “B” No. 57 in Section 3-16S-15W in the Smackover Field of Union County. Total depth was 2,510 feet in the Graves Zone, with perforations between 2,442 and 2,454 feet. Work was finished February 3.
Four R Operating Company of Smackover recompleted the Vic Laney No. 8 in Section 31-15S-15W in the Smackover Field of Ouachita County. Total depth was to 2,230 feet in the Nacatoch Zone, with perforations between 2,016 and 2,018 feet. Daily production is 2 barrels. Work was finished January 22.
Betsy Production Company of Magnolia completed the Miller No. 1, 1,200 feet FNL and 2,500 feet FEL in Section 7-16S-18W in the Sloan Creek Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 6,743 feet. The Smackover Lime was perforated between 6,629 and 6,633 feet. Daily production is 14 barrels of 30-gravity oil. Work was finished January 11.