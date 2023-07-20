Lockheed Martin reports second quarter 2023 financial results
Lockheed Martin Corporation has reported second quarter 2023 net sales of $16.7 billion, compared to $15.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022.
Net earnings in the second quarter of 2023 were $1.7 billion, or $6.63 per share, compared to $309 million, or $1.16 per share, in the second quarter of 2022.
Cash from operations was $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2022.
Free cash flow was $771 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.0 billion in the second quarter of 2022.
"Lockheed Martin delivered strong financial results in the second quarter, with a record backlog of $158 billion and 8% sales growth year-over-year," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet.
"Orders highlights included F-35 Lot 17 and significant awards to ramp-up PAC-3, GMLRS, and other major programs, positioning us well for the future. We continued our dynamic and disciplined capital allocation in the quarter, with nearly two times free cash flow returned to shareholders."
"Given the strength of our year-to-date results and ongoing demand for our signature programs and advanced technologies, we are raising our full year sales and earnings per share outlooks for 2023. We are confident in our return to growth and ability to reward our shareholders over the long run with reliable free cash flow per share expansion and cash deployment. Along the way, we will continue developing and investing in our 21st Century Security vision to strengthen the resilience and responsiveness of the U.S. defense production system, elevate deterrence through the acceleration of digital technologies into critical missions with our commercial industry partners, and deepen our industrial relationships with allies and partner nations for production and sustainment operations."