EL SEGUNDO, CA -- Valence Surface Technologies LLC has acquired B&M Painting of Camden, a leading provider of surface treatment for highly engineered products in the aerospace and defense market in the South-Central region of North America.
No terms were announced.
B&M provides surface treatment to many leading U.S. defense contractors in Camden, including Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and Aerojet Rocketdyne.
Founded in 1984 by the late Tom McCasland, B&M has been owned and managed by multiple generations of the McCasland and Payne families. The business provides a wide variety of metal finishing services, including media blast, anodizing, chem film, NDT, and industrial painting, specializing in MIL STD and OEM certified paint and primer for mission-critical defense applications.
B&M operates out of an approximately 81,000 square foot manufacturing campus in Camden that the company has expanded through investments in increased capacity, OEM approvals, and the addition of new equipment to maintain state-of-the-art metal finishing capability.
With the acquisition of B&M, Valence continues to focus on the aerospace and defense supply chain with full-service product finishing solutions, with high regard for quality and turn times.
Chris Celtruda, CEO of Valence, said "We are extremely excited to add the B&M team and capabilities to the Valence platform. B&M's proximity to key defense customers in Arkansas will enhance Valence's service offering in that region and help drive our ability to offer a complete range of coating solutions to our customers."
As part of the transaction, B&M's existing management team and workforce will remain with the organization. Tracy Payne and Brian McCasland, current principals in the business, along with Matt Hopkins, the B&M general manager, will remain active in the business and will help integrate the business into the Valence platform.
Tracy Payne said, "The entire family looks forward to the continued growth at B&M. Valence provides the right partner for our B&M team to expand into the future, which was a key consideration in the transaction. We look forward to starting a new chapter as part of the Valence team and continue our focus on customer satisfaction."
Valence is majority-owned by ATL Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, who invested in Valence in June 2019 to accelerate Valence's strategic initiatives and support its continued growth. B&M represents the tenth add-on acquisition for Valence since inception, and Valence will continue to pursue attractive M&A opportunities in both North America and Europe.