South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, July 19, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Piney Woods Resort LLC, Jeremy Mass, 1818 Columbia Road 20, Taylor filed 7/12/22.
Ouachita
Amidans, Limited Liability Company, Angela Dawn Amidan, 2817 Calhoun 453, Camden filed 7/14/22.
Union
Lucas Estates LLC, Boone Lucas, 1501 N. Main St., Junction City filed 7/12/22.
Allie Consulting LLC, Mary Wright, 1111 Jean Lane, El Dorado filed 7/13/22.
Robbins Estates, LLC, Daniel Robbins, 4058 South Jackson, El Dorado filed 7/13/22.