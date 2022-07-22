Incorporations

One Columbia County incorporation has been filed in the past week, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, July 19, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

Columbia

Piney Woods Resort LLC, Jeremy Mass, 1818 Columbia Road 20, Taylor filed 7/12/22.

Ouachita

Amidans, Limited Liability Company, Angela Dawn Amidan, 2817 Calhoun 453, Camden filed 7/14/22.

Union

Lucas Estates LLC, Boone Lucas, 1501 N. Main St., Junction City filed 7/12/22.

Allie Consulting LLC, Mary Wright, 1111 Jean Lane, El Dorado filed 7/13/22.

Robbins Estates, LLC, Daniel Robbins, 4058 South Jackson, El Dorado filed 7/13/22.

