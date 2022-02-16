Several well completions and workovers have been reported to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
Drilling Permits
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia is the operator and Reliance Well Service is the contractor for the McKamie Patton Smackover Unit A-17 in the McKamie Patton Field of Columbia County. The location is 1,659 feet FSL and 1,502 feet FWL in Section 27-17S-23W. Permit depth is to 9,900 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work began February 14.
Albemarle Corporation is the operator and Patterson Drilling in the contractor for the Albemarle 1 brine injection well 638, with a surface hole location 2,183 feet FSL and 150 feet FWL in Section 18-17S-21W in the Kilgore Lodge Field of Columbia County. Permit depth is to 11,943 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work began February 11.
Well Completions
Betsy Production Company of Magnolia has completed a dry hole in a wildcat field in Miller County, 1,650 feet FNL and 660 feet FEL in Section 9-18A-28W. Total depth was to 6,800 feet. Work was finished January 22.
Petro-Chem Operating of El Dorado has completed the Mahony 23 No. 1, 1,348 feet FSL and 2,375 feet in Section 23-18S-18W in the Salem Road Field of Union County. Total depth was to 8,525 feet in the Jones Zone, with perforations between 8,240 and 8,252 feet. Daily production is 72 barrels and 100 mcf. Work was finished July 3, 2021.
Recompletions and Workovers
Arklatx Operating of Smackover has completed the workover of the Sid Umstead No. 1, Section 32-15S-15W in the Smackover Field of Ouachita County. Total depth was to 2,727 feet with perforations between 1,995 and 1,997 in the Nacatoch Zone. Daily production is 3 barrels. Work was finished December 18.
Arklatx Operation recompleted the Elder No. 17, Section 28-15S-15W in the Snowhill Field of Ouachita County. Total depth was 3,310 in the Cotton Valley Zone, with perforations between 3,263.5 and 3,265.5 feet. Daily production is 9 barrels. Work was finished December 11.
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia has completed the workover of three wells, all in the Dorcheat-Macedonia Field of Columbia County.
The DMCVU No. 38 is in Section 14-18S-22W and had a total depth of 8,805 feet. Perforations were between 6,710 and 7,909 feet in the Cotton Valley. Daily production is 1.7 barrels and 89 mcf. Work was finished January 18.
The Souter-Whitlow SD well is in Section 21-18S-21W with a total depth of 8,790. Perforations were between 6,566 and 8,292 in the Cotton Valley. Daily production is 3.3 barrels and 19 mcf. Work was finished January 20.
The Phillips-Caldwell No. 5 is in Section 18-18S-21W with a total depth of 7,250 feet. Perforations in the Cotton Valley were between 6,630 and 7,164 feet. Daily production is 5 barrels and 5 mcf. Work was finished January 10.