The East Camden site for Raytheon Missiles and Defense will share part of a contract to supply the U.S. Army with more 155mm Excalibur Ib projectiles.
The company was awarded Tuesday an $84,087,924 modification to an existing contract.
In addition to East Camden, work will be performed at 22 sites in the U.S., Sweden and Scotland.
The estimated completion date is April 29, 2024. Fiscal 2022 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $84,087,924 were obligated at the time of the award.
U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.
