Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., said last week that stockholders voted to approve the company’s proposed acquisition by L3Harris Technologies.
A total of 99.7% of votes cast were in favor of the transaction.
“We are pleased with the strong support of our stockholders for this transaction with L3Harris,” said Eileen P. Drake, CEO and president of Aerojet Rocketdyne. “Stockholder approval is another milestone in the process of bringing together our two world-class organizations to accelerate innovation and strengthen competition for national security and space exploration propulsion solutions. We remain focused on completing this transaction and delivering the significant expected benefits for our employees, customers, partners and the communities in which we operate.”
The companies continue to expect to close the transaction in 2023, subject to required regulatory approvals, clearances and other customary closing conditions.
“The shareholder vote represents a key milestone in the acquisition process, and integration planning is underway,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, chair and CEO, L3Harris. “We continue to respond to Federal Trade Commission inquiries as we move toward an expeditious closing.”