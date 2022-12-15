Wreaths Across America, a non-profit charity, said this week that Lockheed Martin has made a $240,000 donation to sponsor 16,000 veterans’ wreaths for placement at participating locations this National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday.
“Lockheed Martin has proudly supported Wreaths Across America for five years and its mission to remember, honor, and teach,” said Tiffany King, Manager of Social Impact at Lockheed Martin. “About one in five Lockheed Martin employees has served in uniform, and as a military spouse, I know that this partnership is personal to many of our colleagues. We are grateful for this solemn opportunity to honor all those who have served.
Over 1,000 Lockheed Martin employees plan to participate in the distribution of the wreaths at 32 locations across the U.S.
Included will be Bell Chapel Cemetery and Memorial Park Cemetery in Camden.