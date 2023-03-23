A Camden truck driver was killed about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in a wreck on U.S. 167 south of Sheridan (Grant County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jeffery Bernard Curry, 56, was driving a 2015 model Mack truck north on the highway, just north of Grant County 7.
Curry’s truck crossed the southbound lanes and exited the west side of the roadway. It struck a ditch embankment and rolled over, coming to a final rest on its passenger side.
Curry died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper 1st Class Dustin Arnold investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.