South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, May 10, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Crescent Moon Soda Bar LLC, Samantha Miller, 110 Columbia Road 461, Magnolia filed 5/4/22.
Ouachita
R&P Capital LLC, Richard Robertson, 995 Memory Lane, Camden filed 5/2/22.
Rigg's LLC, Jamie Semple, 116 Agee SW, Camden filed 5/2/22.
JJ & Cap LLC, Ashley Jadson, 492 Pierce St., Camden filed 5/4/22.
F&H Contractor LLC, Bryan C. Smith, 223 North St., Camden filed 5/5/22.
Mel Roc Inc., Melissa D Rocconi, 2000 Omega St., Camden filed 5/5/22.
Union
Bounce It Right Rentals LLC, Demetria Jamerson, 102 West Pecan, El Dorado filed 5/2/22.
Blaklee Ramsey LLC, Blaklee Ramsey, 559 Ouachita 72, Smackover filed 5/2/22.
STP Properties, LLC, Philip Galbraith, 6966 Mount Holly Road, El Dorado filed 5/2/22.
Southern Hydraulic Solutions, LLC, Ross Woods, 691 Wildwood Drive, El Dorado filed 5/2/22.
S & P Offroad LLC, William Blaine Phillips, 142 Union Road 801, El Dorado filed 5/3/22.
Top Kicks LLC, Fabian Johnson, 210 Tanglewood Drive, El Dorado filed 5/3/22.
HJL Properties, LLC, Jordan Longnecker, 200 Cadden Springs Road, El Dorado filed 5/3/22.
Novaj Global LLC, Tavaris Johnson, 1301 Neal Ave., El Dorado filed 5/3/22.
Stringer Farms & Services LLC, Gregory Roberson, 106 Kevin Lane, El Dorado filed 5/4/22.