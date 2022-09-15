Javelin

Test-firing of a Javelin missile.

Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Arizona has been awarded a $311,171,700 modification to an existing contract for full-rate production of Javelin missiles.

Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of November 30, 2026.

General Dynamics-OTS Camden Operations loads, assembles and packs Javelin warheads.

Fiscal 2022 Foreign Military Sales (Jordan and Lithuania) funds and Army procurement appropriations funds in the amount of $311,171,700 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Red Stone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

