Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Arizona has been awarded a $311,171,700 modification to an existing contract for full-rate production of Javelin missiles.
Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of November 30, 2026.
General Dynamics-OTS Camden Operations loads, assembles and packs Javelin warheads.
Fiscal 2022 Foreign Military Sales (Jordan and Lithuania) funds and Army procurement appropriations funds in the amount of $311,171,700 were obligated at the time of the award.
U.S. Army Contracting Command, Red Stone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.