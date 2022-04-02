The State Department has cleared the possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the United Kingdom of Tomahawk Weapon System (TWS) Follow-On Support and related equipment for an estimated cost of $368.53 million.
Assembly and upgrade work for the Tomahawk cruise missile takes place at Raytheon Technologies facilities in Camden.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale.
The Government of the United Kingdom (UK) has requested to buy follow-on support for all three segments of the United Kingdom’s Tomahawk Weapon System (TWS). This includes the All Up Round (AUR), Tactical Tomahawk Weapon Control System (TTWCS) and Theater Mission Planning Center (TMPC).
The support includes recertification of the UK’s missiles; unscheduled missile maintenance; spares; procurement; training; in-service support; software; hardware; communication equipment; operational flight test; engineering and technical expertise to maintain the TWS capability; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated program cost is $368.53 million.
This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.
The State Department said proposed sale will sustain the operating capability of the United Kingdom, ensuring maritime forces’ interoperability with United States and other allied forces as well as their ability to contribute to missions of mutual interest by delivering follow-on support and sustainment.
By deploying the Tomahawk Weapon system, the United Kingdom contributes to global readiness and enhances the capability for the U.S. forces operating globally alongside them. The United Kingdom already operates this capability, and will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.
The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.
The prime contractor will be Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, AZ.
Implementation of this proposed sale will require multiple trips by U.S. Government representatives and the assignment of contractor representatives to United Kingdom on an intermittent basis over the life of the case to support delivery and integration of items and to provide supply support management, inventory control and equipment familiarization.