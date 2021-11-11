South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 9, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Ouachita
Phillip D. Gates and Tina M. Gates, A/K/A Tina M. Billingsley, 2800 Hwy 7 N, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 2.
Bruce Ellis Brown Sr. 3171 King St., Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 5.
Union
Andrew L. Daniel and Floria D. Daniel, 1428 N. Roselawn Ave., El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 4.
Mildred Lynnette Burris, 806 Robinson St., El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 5.