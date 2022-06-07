Astara Capital Partners, LLC, of New York has formed Camden Timbers, LLC to acquire and restart the assets of Victory Lumber, LLC, a Southern Yellow Pine sawmill located in Camden.
Camden Timbers is Astara's second sawmill investment in the ACP Lumber Holdings, LLC platform following its acquisition of Cross City Lumber, LLC of Cross City, FL, in April 2021.
Astara began working on the opportunity in 2020 after it was contacted about the mill by a group of sawmill executives with whom Michael Ranson, Astara's managing partner, had worked in the past. This team of executives, led by Brett Bray, was responsible for restarting Caddo River Forest Products, a mill in Glenwood, AR, where Ranson and Bob McKagen, CEO of ACP Lumber, served as board members.
Bray, who has decades of experience in the sawmill industry, said, "I am excited to once again partner with Michael as well as the teams at Astara and ACP Lumber. We have a terrific opportunity to greatly improve the mill's infrastructure and bring jobs back to Ouachita County and the surrounding area. Our team learned a lot from the Caddo River restart and is proud of the economic contribution that restarting Caddo has made to its local community. We are eager to get to work and make Camden Timbers a success."
"The Camden Timbers team has developed a comprehensive plan to invest significant capital in the mill and ACP Lumber is excited to support the project,” said McKagen. “Brett and his team's plan will create a preeminent small-log timbers mill that is highly synergistic to CCL and complements our focus on specialty and dimensional lumber."
Ranson said, "I'm thrilled to be working again with the same talented executives that made Caddo River a success. Astara is fortunate that both of our sawmill investments are led by teams with whom we have worked in the past. In addition, we remain committed to investing in an industry that fosters sustainability. The pine forests in the southern U.S. are a massive, renewable resource. The carbon-capture benefits of building with lumber are underappreciated and stand in contrast to the carbon emissions generated by alternative construction materials."
Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson, PA and IceMiller LLP served as legal advisors to ACP Lumber.
magnoliareporter.com has sought more information about the sale and the impact, but has not yet received any answers.
