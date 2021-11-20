Raytheon Missiles & Defense has been selected by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) for a $20,968,584 contract as one of the companies to develop and test the first interceptor specifically designed to defeat hypersonic threats.
The work will be performed in Tucson, AZ; and Huntsville, AL, with an estimated completion date of September 2022. Research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $8 million are being obligated at the time of award. Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, VA, is the contracting activity.
Raytheon also has missile manufacturing facilities in Camden.
The weapon, called Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI), will defeat a new generation of hypersonic missiles – weapons that travel more than five times the speed of sound and maneuver rapidly in flight.
"Raytheon Technologies systems are the cornerstone of today's ballistic missile defenses. We're building on that knowledge to advance the missile defense system for future threats," said Tay Fitzgerald, vice president of Strategic Missile Defense. "GPI's speed, ability to withstand extreme heat, and maneuverability will make it the first missile designed to engage this advanced threat."
GPI will intercept hypersonic weapons in the glide phase of flight, which occurs once a missile has re-entered Earth's atmosphere and is maneuvering toward its target. The initial development phase will focus on reducing technical risk, rapidly developing technology, and demonstrating the ability to intercept a hypersonic threat.
Developed on behalf of the MDA, GPI will be integrated into the U.S. Navy's Aegis Weapon System, a ship- and shore-based defense system.