The U.S. State Department has approved a possible foreign military sale to the United Kingdom of Javelin missiles at an estimated cost of $125.13 million.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale this week.
General Dynamics-OTS Camden Operations loads, assembles and packs Javelin warheads.
The United Kingdom has requested to buy up to 600 Javelin FGM-148F missiles (includes 12 fly-to-buy missiles). Also included is U.S. Government technical assistance and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated cost is $125.13 million.
The proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.
The proposed sale will improve the United Kingdom’s capability to meet current and future threats. The United Kingdom will use the enhanced capability to build its long-term defense capacity to meet its national defense requirements. The United Kingdom will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.
The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.
The prime contractors will be Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture, Orlando, FL and Tucson, AZ.
Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the United Kingdom.