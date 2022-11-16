Switzerland wants to buy about $700 million worth of missiles made in South Arkansas, and related equipment.
The U.S. State Department said it has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Switzerland of Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC) 3 Missile Segment Enhanced (MSE) missiles and related equipment.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale.
The Government of Switzerland has requested to buy up to 72 Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC) 3 Missile Segment Enhanced (MSE) missiles.
Also included are telemetry kits; PAC-3 MSE missile round trainers; PAC-3 MSE empty round trainers; PAC-3 missile skid kits; launcher stations heater controls; classified missile repair and return; classified PAC-3 concurrent spare parts; unclassified PAC-3 concurrent spare parts; PAC-3 MSE canister consumables; quality assurance; Field Surveillance Program; U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics technical assistance; flight test support; flight test targets; and other related elements of logistics and program support.
The proposed sale of the PAC-3 MSE missiles will enhance the capability of Switzerland’s Patriot missile defense system. Switzerland will use the system and missiles to defend its territorial integrity and for regional stability.
Switzerland has a goal of improving national and territorial defense as well as interoperability with U.S. and NATO forces. Switzerland will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.
The prime contractor will be Lockheed Martin, Dallas, Texas. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.
Implementation of this proposed sale will require approximately five U.S. Government and five contractor representatives to travel to Switzerland for an extended period for equipment de-processing/fielding, and technical and logistics support.
There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of the proposed sale.