South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week of Tuesday, August 22, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Ouachita
Reginald Allen Hawkins, 519 Pierce St., Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 16.
Pearlie Ann Livingston, A/K/A Pearl Ann Livingston, A/K/A Pearlie A Livingston, A/K/A Pearlie Ann Johnson, 1169 Ouachita 67, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 18.
Kevin Clark Frisbie, 1010 Austin Street, Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed August 22.
Union
Jessie Lee Evans, 806 Robinson St., El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed August 15.
Latasha Jenise Williams, 301 S. Bradley Ave., El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 18.
Howard Jacob Skinner, D/B/A Per-4-Mance Off Road, LLC, D/B/A JC Off-Road Properties, LLC, 709 W 5th Drive, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed August 18.
William Wesley Webb III, A/K/A Bill Webb, D/B/A Webb Custom Homes, LLC, D/B/A Webb Remodeling & Design, LLC and Richelle Janece Webb, A/K/A Shellie Webb, D/B/A Everything Home, LLC, 1331 N Washington Ave, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 22.
James Lloyd Wisinger III and Kristi Lyn Wisinger, 146 N. Broadway Blvd., El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 23.