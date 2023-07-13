The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has completed a new paved boat-launching facility at Lower Jack’s Access on Lower White Oak Lake.
The AGFC may have completed a major renovation at the lake 10 years ago, but that doesn’t mean the work ever stops. The lake’s increased productivity and growing reputation as a big bass factory among locals has highlighted the need for additional infrastructure, including this paving work at one of the most popular access points to the Ouachita County fishing hot spot.
The $300,000 renovation included the creation of a paved lot where only a gravel loop had been. The new lot is striped to accommodate 22 vehicles with trailers, plus an additional four parking spaces sized for vehicles only to provide parking for bank anglers. The paved sidewalk provides access to the previously constructed boat-launching ramp and courtesy pier to make launching a boat more convenient. Riprap also was added to stabilize the shoreline around the ramp.