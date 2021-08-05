South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 3, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
COLUMBIA
Murph Production LLC, Schuyler Murph, 4938 Highway 82 E, Magnolia filed 7/26/21.
Black Glitter Boutique LLC, Shayla Beasley, 623 W. North St. Magnolia filed 7/27/21.
OUACHITA
Johnson Brothers Inc, Clifton Howard Johnson, 6063 Hwy 79S, Stephens filed 7/26/21.
Shine Shop Estates LLC, Rick Walker, 409 Elm St., Camden filed 7/28/21.
MGR Kennels LLC, Marcus Marsh, 207 N. Green St., Stephens
filed 7/28/21.
BMB Real Estate LLC, Mary Beth Fain, 1175 Apache Drive, Camden filed 7/28/21.
Maple Springs LLC, Matthew R. Martin, 134-C Ouachita 305, Chidester filed 7/29/21.
UNION
Caney Outdoors LLC, Keith West, 264 Rainwater Road, El Dorado filed 7/26/21.
Rebel Investments, LLC, Kerri Brown, 2523 Calion Road, El Dorado filed 7/26/21.
Ed Langston Monument Company LLC, Myrenda K. Swilley, 2204 Smackover Highway, El Dorado filed 7/27/21.
Equinom LLC, Monica Thera Cooper, 1229 North Mosby Ave., El Dorado filed 7/28/21.
T&S Givings LLC, Thomas Givings, 910 E. Block St., El Dorado filed 7/28/21.
It's Amazing Properties, LLC, Ruby Kendrix, 134 Union 734, El Dorado filed 7/29/21.
BTMMF Recreation Timber Property, LLC, Pamela J. Schonefeld, 1925 West Cedar St., El Dorado filed 7/29/21.
Gabe's Cave Comics, Cards, & Collectibles LLC, George Rosson, 2101 N. College Ave., El Dorado filed 7/29/21.
Las Retail & Rental, LLC, Jerry Langley, 621 N. Broadway, Smackover filed 7/30/21.