A flood warning is in effect for the Ouachita River in South Arkansas. Minor flooding is expected.
At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Ouachita River at Camden was at 21.3 feet. The river is expected to continue rising and is forecast to reach flood stage by Sunday night and is forecasted to crest at a stage of 29.0 feet by Tuesday. Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
At 26.0 feet, low lying pastures and timber land along the river begins to flood. Sandy Beach Park at Camden starts to flood.
At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated.
At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood.
The Ouachita River at Thatcher Lock and Dam was at 77.6 feet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The river is expected to continue rising and is forecast to reach flood stage by Thursday. Flood stage is 79.0 feet.
At 79.0 feet, property in low lying areas needs to be removed. Access roads to oil and gas rigs may be flooded. Levee gates should be closed before the river reaches 80 feet. There is minor flooding at this level.