South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 11, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Walsh PCS LLC, Joshua Walsh, 4751 Columbia Road 1, Taylor filed 10/3/22.
Ginamarie Williams-Smith LLC, Gina Smith, 608B East Main, Magnolia filed 10/4/22.
Gun Club Road Oil & Gas, LLC, Deborah Demarce Partee, 11 Columbia Road 163, Magnolia filed 10/5/22.
Ouachita
Pecan Lane Investments LLC, Christopher Stinnett, 3668 Ouachita 3, Stephens filed 10/4/22.
Magnolia Anesthesia Associates, Inc., Necie Fain McAteer, 119 Ouachita 171, Chidester filed 10/4/22.
Boys Own LLC, Gary W. Sexton, 128 Ouachita 582, Camden filed 10/5/22.
Union
Backwoods Country Store LLC, Karen Kendrix, 413 Casa Linda Drive, El Dorado filed 10/3/22.
Corner Stone Church of Smackover, Jamie Malone, 402 W. 7th St., Smackover filed 10/4/22.