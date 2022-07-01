The 22nd annual Camden Star Spangled Spectacular will be Monday night, July 4, at the Camden Municipal Airport.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for live music, a special recognition of veterans, inflatables for the kids and a larges professional fireworks display.
Crutchfield the Band will play from 7-8 p.m. Crutchfield the Band has played at BrickFest in Malvern, opened at Magic Springs for Toby Mac and played the Young Christian’s Weekend at Silver Dollar City.
Headliner act Zac Dunlap Band will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. Zac Dunlap is a country music artist from Little Rock. He is the 2018 Arkansas Entertainer of the Year as well as a 4-time Arkansas Country Music Award winner. He has played alongside and opened for many National acts including Brad Paisley, Bobby Bones, Sister Hazel, Granger Smith, MC Hammer and others.
The fireworks show is professionally choreographed to patriotic music Music to be broadcast on 88.7 FM radio.