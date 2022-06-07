A ground search for Earnest Galbert of the Amy community in Ouachita County will be mounted at daybreak on Wednesday.
Galbert, 79, was last seen about 3:47 p.m. Monday at Tulip Creek on Ouachita County Road 30. A “Silver Alert” was issued.
The “Silver Alert” is an emergency system which law enforcement uses to disseminate statewide alerts for missing seniors and/or other adults with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders.
A family member told magnoliareporter.com that Galbert’s cell phone was “pinged” on Tuesday near a location where he likes to fish. This may have given searchers a better idea of where to look.
Potential searchers have been asked to assemble at the Tulip water area on Arkansas 7 in the Amy community, nine miles north of Camden.
Galbert is a Black male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall who weighs about 135 pounds. He has black hair, black eyes and a medium complexion.
People with information about Galbert may call the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office at 870-231-5300.