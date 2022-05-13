One drilling permit was renewed, and a half dozen workovers and recompletions were reported last week by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
Arklatx Operating Company of Smackover is the operator and contractor for the renewal of the Lyle No. 14, 870 feet FSL and 1,650 feet FWL in Section 3-16S-15W in the Smackover Field of Union County. Permit depth is 2,320 feet into the Nacatoch Zone. Work began April 22
Workovers
Arklatx Operating Company of Smackover has finished the workover of the Fee “B” No. 5, Section 20-18S-17W in the Shuler Field of Union County. Total depth was to 6,535 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone, with perforations between 6,556 and 6,558 feet. Daily production is 47 barrels of oil. Work was finished March 28.
Mission Creek Operating of Magnolia has finished the workover of the Franks 7-21, Section 21-18S-21W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Total depth was 8,737 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone, with perforations between 6,723 and 8,530 feet. Daily production is 3.4 barrels and 10 mcf of gas. Work was finished March 24.
Recompletions
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia has recompleted four wells, all in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. They are:
Franks 5-21, Section 21-18S-21W, total depth 6,525 to the Travis Peak Zone, with perforations between 5,959 and 5,994 feet. Daily production is 25.1 barrels and 15 mcf. Work was finished March 31.
Phillips Caldwell No. 5, Section 18-18S-21W, total depth 6,590 feet to the Rodessa Zone, with perforations between 4,789 and 4,794 feet. Daily production is 3.3 barrels and 1 mcf. Work was finished March 15.
McWilliams “A” No. 1-18, Section 18-18S-21W, total depth 6,845 to the Rodessa Zone, with perforations between 4,788 and 4,794 feet. There was no production. Work was finished March 23.
Whitehead-McWilliams No. 2, Section 18-18S-21W, total depth 6,675 feet to the Rodessa Zone, with perforations between 4,756 and 4,759 feet. There was no production. Work was finished March 31.