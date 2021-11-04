First Friday Monthly Market in Camden ends for the fall season this Friday with a holiday market theme “Flannel & Frost.”
The market will be 6-9 p.m. in downtown Camden.
This month will see a large number of vendors set up along Washington Street and Adams Avenue selling everything from farm house décor and art to clothing, jewelry and more.
Special nonprofit groups and local organizations will be throughout the market to provide all kinds of entertainment for the young and old alike. Farmers will be located all throughout the market with jellies, jams and baked goods. Special food vendors will be set up throughout the market with everything from authentic Mexican with a unique twist to Monte Cristo, burgers, funnel cakes, kettle korn and more.
A cornhole tournament will take place on Adams Avenue hosted by What’s Cookin’ Restaurant. There will be a cash payout, with a limited number of teams.
Live music will be back in the park at the corner of Washington and Adams. This month’s live music will be local choirs and dance troupe. Everyone is welcome to bring lawn chairs to sit and listen to a wonderful evening of entertainment.
Stop by Hollis Evans Floral to visit with this month’s featured authors Lavana Kindle and Charles Strickland. Strickland is a seasoned story teller and will entertain shoppers with his funny tales of country living.
Downtown merchants will be open late for shopping convenience.