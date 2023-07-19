A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Ouachita County man.
Johnny Ray Strong, 61, of Bearden has been missing since about 10 a.m. Wednesday.
People with information about Strong may contact T.J. Robertson at the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office, 870--+231-5300.
Strong is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has gray, balding hair and brown eyes. He has a dark brown complexion.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and a dark hat.
The “Silver Alert” is an emergency system which law enforcement uses to disseminate statewide alerts for missing seniors and/or other adults with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders.
Time is of the essence when individuals with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders wander off or become lost. The Silver Alert Program was developed to provide vital information to authorities to assist in the search and safe recovery of these individuals, and quickly reunite them with their loved ones and/or caregivers.