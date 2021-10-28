South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 26, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Helen Venita Keener, 1640 E. Main St., Apt. E3, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 25.
Ouachita
Lindsay Ellen Walters, A/K/A Lindsay Grappe, 405 W. Ruby, Stephens; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed October 22.
Ketia Annette Torrence, 391 Sawmill Road, Stephens; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 22.
Keisha LaToya Hardiman, P.O. Box 72, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 26.
Union
William Earnest Langford, 821 Mallard Drive, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 25.
Robert Barker and Carolyn Sue Barker, 1527 Mount Willie Road, Junction City; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 25.