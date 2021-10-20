Preserve Arkansas members are invited to the organization’s Annual Membership Meeting on Friday, October 29 at the Ouachita County Historical Society Museum Grounds, 926 W. Washington Street, Camden.
Attendees will enjoy a reception at 5 p.m., brief business meeting at 5:30 p.m., and haunted history tours of the McCollum-Chidester House at 5:45 p.m.
On Saturday, October 30 from 10-11:30 a.m., members are invited to a brunch and tour of the Morgan-Parker House at 807 Washington Street, Camden, hosted by Dr. Fred Dietrich and the Ouachita County Historical Society.
These events are free for Preserve Arkansas members, but guests must RSVP by October 26.
CLICK HERE for more information about Preserve Arkansas, including membership information.