In flight tests on November 4, Lockheed Martin demonstrated significant milestones for the PAC-3 program, including the first integration of the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) with the U.S. Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS).
Production work on the missile is performed in Camden.
During the flight test series, two PAC-3 MSE missiles successfully engaged from IBCS and intercepted tactical ballistic missile (TBM) threats over White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. These marked the first Field Surveillance Program (FSP) tests for PAC-3 MSE. FSP missions confirm the reliability and readiness of fielded PAC-3 missiles and normally occur annually.
“PAC-3 continues to build upon our rich history of reliable and innovative missile defense while also demonstrating our compatibility with one of the U.S. Army’s foremost modernization priorities to stay ahead of advanced threats,” said Brenda Davidson, vice president of PAC-3 Programs at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.
An evolution of the battle-proven PAC-3 CRI, the PAC-3 MSE boasts a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, providing increased performance in altitude and range to defend against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft.