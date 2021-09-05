A Camden man died early Sunday morning from injuries sustained in a motorcycle wreck on U.S. 79 in Calhoun County on Friday, August 27.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jeffery Dewayne Herndon, 54, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle north on the highway through Thornton about 8:02 p.m. when a deer entered the roadway from the west. Herndon was unable to avoid the deer and struck it as it crossed in front of him, causing the motorcycle to overturn.
Herndon was taken to UAMS in Little Rock, where he later died.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Trevaughn Moore investigated the wreck.