Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $1,024,355,817 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract for the Javelin Weapon System and associated support equipment.
General Dynamics-OTS Camden Operations loads, assembles and packs Javelin warheads.
Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 2, 2027.
U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.