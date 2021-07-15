Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control has been awarded a $160,480,077 modification to a previous contract for production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems M142 launchers and support requirements.
In addition to Lockheed Martin’s Camden facility, work will be performed at nine other U.S. sites and in Taiwan.
The estimated completion date is April 30, 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army; procurement, Marine Corps; Foreign Military Sales (Taiwan); and missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $160,480,077 were obligated at the time of the award.
U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL is the contracting activity.