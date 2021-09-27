A Ouachita County man was shot and wounded by a deputy sheriff on Sunday after he raised a shotgun and aimed it at the deputy.
The Arkansas State Police has been requested to investigate the incident.
About 1:45 a.m. Sunday, two Ouachita County deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at 3540 Arkansas Highway 376 south of Camden.
The deputies began searching a wooded area near the residence for John Wesley Williams, 47, who had fled the home where he resided with two women.
During the search Williams allegedly fired the shotgun twice as the deputies moved closer. When Williams was located in thick underbrush, he was ordered by the deputies to drop the gun. Williams ignored the command and pointed the gun at one of the deputies, who fired his service weapon, striking Williams.
Williams was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with a non-life threatening wound.
At present, Williams is held under a $50,000 bond for aggravated assault, and $500 bond for domestic battering. He is also charged with interfering with an emergency communication and terroristic threatening.
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are preparing an investigative case file which will be submitted to the Ouachita County prosecuting attorney who will decide whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas laws.