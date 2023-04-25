Raytheon Technologies Corporation has announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 59 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock, which represents an increase of 7.3 percent over the prior quarter's dividend amount.
The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2023 to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 19, 2023.
"The increase in our dividend reflects our long history of delivering incremental value to our shareholders," said Raytheon Technologies Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes. "Demand across both our commercial and defense businesses remains strong and our earnings continue to grow. We maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation and are on track to return at least $20 billion of capital to shareholders in the four years following the merger."
Raytheon Technologies has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.